UN fires tech envoy after probe into harassment claims

The United Nations mentioned Wednesday it had fired Fabrizio Hochschild, its first-ever expertise envoy, after concluding an investigation into allegations of harassment, abuse of authority and discrimination in opposition to him.

“I can now confirm that the U.N.’s own internal accountability process concerning Mr. Hochschild has been completed … Mr. Hochschild’s placement on administrative leave has ended and he has been separated from service of the U.N,” the spokesperson mentioned.

POLITICO reported in May that Chilean diplomat Hochschild — who’d been named the U.N.’s envoy on expertise final January — was going through an investigation introduced by present and former staffers. He was placed on leave 5 days after being appointed to one of many highest-ranking roles on the U.N. by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

Hochschild has denied the allegations. He confirmed on social media Wednesday that his greater than 30 years of service to the U.N. had ended.

“My eagerness to deliver led some to see me as an overbearing and over-demanding supervisor, for which I apologize,” Hochschild tweeted.

“Multiple factors undermined my most basic due process rights. I am therefore considering seeking an independent review at the UN Dispute Tribunal [sic],” he continued.

In the identical tweet, he referred to as media studies of sexual harassment and monetary misconduct “false and defamatory.”

The U.N. spokesperson underscored ongoing efforts to fight harassment.

“The secretary‑general made it clear from the beginning that he would not stand for any sexual abuse [or] sexual harassment … He added to the tools that we have, including adding and hiring investigators who would specialize in sexual abuse and sexual harassment. He added a hotline. This is an ongoing process in any and every organization that we know of,” the spokesperson mentioned.

The U.N. had already launched a search for a brand new expertise envoy, with purposes set to shut this Thursday.

Guterres is beneath pressure from main potential funders such because the European Union to discover a appropriate substitute. To rating “significant” EU funding, the brand new expertise envoy must match the EU’s standards, in response to one EU official.

According to a European diplomat, the Nordic international locations have collectively nominated Finnish Member of the European Parliament Miapetra Kumpula-Natri for the position. Estonia has nominated its former minister of overseas affairs and present MEP Marina Kaljurand. There can be an Italian candidate.