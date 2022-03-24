UN General Assembly demands Russia end Ukraine war  

The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted a brand new non-binding decision that demanded an “immediate” halt to Russia’s battle in Ukraine.

At UN headquarters in New York, 140 international locations voted in favor, 38 abstained and 5 voted towards the measure, with applause ringing out afterwards.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The vote got here after the adoption of an identical non-binding decision on March 2 that demanded Russia instantly stop its use of pressure – a vote that was accredited by 141 international locations.

On Wednesday, Ukraine put ahead the brand new decision, initially ready by France and Mexico, at an emergency session of the General Assembly.

A competing textual content by South Africa, which by no means talked about Russia by title, obtained solely 50 votes for, 67 towards and 36 abstentions, and was subsequently not adopted.

The accredited decision particularly implicates Moscow and “demands an immediate cessation of the hostilities by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, in particular of any attacks against civilians and civilian objects.”

The United States ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has described the decision as “building” on the March 2 vote.

She stated it “makes that appeal to the one person with the ability to stop the violence. And that’s Vladimir Putin.”

On Wednesday, Russia submitted a decision to the UN Security Council on the “humanitarian situation” in Ukraine, however it was not adopted.

Read extra:

Chechen leader says his forces ‘liberated’ Mariupol city hall

Russia’s neighbors ‘in danger,’ Zelenskyy warns

Biden’s Russia cyber warning befuddles ill-prepared businesses