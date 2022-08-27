UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid To Visit India On Aug 28-29

New Delhi:

President of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid will go to India from August 28 to 29 and meet the senior management, focussing on ongoing points on the UN physique and the nation’s engagement with the world organisation.

Shahid, who can also be the Foreign Minister of Maldives, will undertake an official go to to India from Sunday, his spokesperson mentioned in an announcement on Saturday.

During the go to, the President of the General Assembly is anticipated to satisfy with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra the place he’ll deal with ongoing points on the General Assembly and India’s engagement with the United Nations.

The 60-year-old UNGA President may also meet with the UN Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp and may have an interplay with the UN Country Team.

UNGA President Shahid can be travelling with a delegation of three members of his Office. The prices of the go to are borne by the Indian Government and the OPGA (Office of the President of the General Assembly) Trust Fund, the assertion added.

Shahid’s one-year tenure because the President of the 76th session of the General Assembly will finish subsequent month.

