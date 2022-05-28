UN human rights chief asks China to rethink Uyghur policies
Beijing: The high UN human rights official mentioned on Saturday that she raised considerations with Chinese officers in regards to the influence of the broad utility of counter-terrorism and deradicalisation measures on the rights of Uyghurs and different predominantly Muslim teams in China’s Xinjiang area.
Michelle Bachelet, who visited Xinjiang as a part of a six-day journey to China, mentioned the go to was not an investigation however an opportunity to lift considerations with senior Chinese leaders and pave the way in which for extra common interactions to help China in fulfilling its obligations below worldwide human rights regulation.
“It provides an opportunity for me to better understand the situation in China, but also for the authorities in China to better understand our concerns and to potentially rethink policies that we believe may impact negatively on human rights,” she mentioned in a video information convention on the ultimate day of her journey.
It’s unsure whether or not China’s ruling Communist Party, which has vehemently denied all studies of human rights violations and genocide in Xinjiang, would change its insurance policies. Bachelet’s measured phrases, whereas anticipated, will probably not sit effectively with activists and governments such because the United States, which have been important of her choice to go to Xinjiang.
Bachelet, making the primary go to by a UN excessive commissioner for human rights to China in 17 years, mentioned she raised the shortage of unbiased judicial oversight for a system of internment camps that swept up one million or extra Uyghurs and different ethnic minorities, in keeping with estimates by consultants.
China, which describes the camps as vocational coaching and training centres to fight extremism, says they’ve been closed. The authorities has by no means publicly mentioned how many individuals handed by way of them.
Bachelet, who visited a jail and former centre within the Xinjiang metropolis of Kashgar, famous that this system relied on police to find out “tendencies toward extremism” and the allegations of use of power on the centres and unduly extreme restrictions on spiritual observe.
“It is critical that counter-terrorism responses do not result in human rights violations,” she mentioned. “The application of relevant laws and policies and any mandatory measures … need to be subject to independent judicial oversight with greater transparency in judicial proceedings.”
Bachelet described as “deeply worrying” the arrest of attorneys, activists, journalists and others below Hong Kong’s nationwide safety regulation, noting the semi-autonomous Chinese metropolis’s popularity as a centre for human rights and unbiased media in Asia.