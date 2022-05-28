UN human rights chief asks China to rethink Uyghur policies

Beijing: The high UN human rights official mentioned on Saturday that she raised considerations with Chinese officers in regards to the influence of the broad utility of counter-terrorism and deradicalisation measures on the rights of Uyghurs and different predominantly Muslim teams in China’s Xinjiang area.

Michelle Bachelet, who visited Xinjiang as a part of a six-day journey to China, mentioned the go to was not an investigation however an opportunity to lift considerations with senior Chinese leaders and pave the way in which for extra common interactions to help China in fulfilling its obligations below worldwide human rights regulation.

“It provides an opportunity for me to better understand the situation in China, but also for the authorities in China to better understand our concerns and to potentially rethink policies that we believe may impact negatively on human rights,” she mentioned in a video information convention on the ultimate day of her journey.

Michelle Bachelet is the primary UN excessive commissioner for human rights to go to China in 17 years. Credit:

It’s unsure whether or not China’s ruling Communist Party, which has vehemently denied all studies of human rights violations and genocide in Xinjiang, would change its insurance policies. Bachelet’s measured phrases, whereas anticipated, will probably not sit effectively with activists and governments such because the United States, which have been important of her choice to go to Xinjiang.