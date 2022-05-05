UN: Journalists being ‘targeted, tortured, kidnapped, killed’ in Ukraine amid war

Journalists in Ukraine are being focused as they proceed to face “unprecedented dangers” in finishing up their duties through the Russian invasion, prime impartial rights specialists from the United Nations mentioned on Wednesday.

UN-appointed impartial rights specialists, together with the group’s Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression, mentioned that there have been a number of accounts of journalists being “targeted, tortured, kidnapped, attacked and killed, or refused safe passage” from Ukrainian cities which might be below Russian siege.

According to the UN’s newest knowledge, seven journalists have been confirmed to have been killed within the nation because the inception of the Russian invasion on February 24, in what Moscow deems “a special military operation.”

The final time this many media professionals lost their lives reporting in Ukraine was again in 2014 throughout Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The rights specialists added that the Ukraine conflict has made it simpler for Russia by the “silencing of critical voices… over a prolonged period of time,” in reference to the best way during which Russia has censored social media platforms and information web sites which might be in opposition to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, in addition to disrupting international media companies.

Moscow has additionally been “labeling” impartial media as “foreign agents,” in a transfer that the rights specialists deemed “equally concerning,” as additionally they denounced Russian laws which threatens 15-year jail sentences to journalists “for spreading ‘fake information about the war in Ukraine’” or for even “mentioning the word ‘war’” of their stories of the invasion.

“We deplore the systematic crackdown on political opponents, independent journalists and the media, human rights activists, protesters and many others opposing the Russian government’s actions,” the UN specialists added of their assertion. “All these measures amount to the creation of a state monopoly on information in blatant violation of Russia’s international obligations.”

They additionally expressed their concern about how Russia has been utilizing “propaganda for war” in opposition to Ukraine, by spreading “disinformation” in regards to the nation in Russian state-owned media.

“Promoting access to diverse and verifiable information, including ensuring access to free, independent and pluralistic media, is a more effective response to disinformation,” they mentioned.

They continued, “We call on the Russian government to fully implement its international human rights obligations, including by respecting, promoting and protecting the freedom to seek, receive and impart information regardless of frontiers, and by ensuring a safe working environment for independent media, journalists and civil society actors.”

