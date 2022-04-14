Un-Lachie: Freo goalsneak the latest COVID casualty

Fremantle might be with out their Glendinning-Allan medallist this weekend, with Lachie Schultz the newest WA-based participant to enter the league’s COVID protocols.

Dockers coach Justin Longmuir on Thursday morning confirmed the absence of Schultz, who has turn out to be an vital a part of the group’s ahead set-up.

Fremantle have by no means misplaced within the 13 video games the place Schultz has kicked a number of objectives, together with his best-on-ground effort within the western derby earlier this month.

Longmuir stated Bailey Banfield was prone to are available in for Schultz, whereas he was assured on the return of midfielder Caleb Serong and defender Alex Pearce for Sunday’s conflict with Essendon.

The coach flagged Nat Fyfe’s return a “couple of weeks before the mid-season bye” because the skipper works his manner again from a again harm.

More to come back