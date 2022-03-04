UN launches negotiations on global agreement to combat plastic pollution

With the assistance of EU diplomacy which has helped safe the help of the worldwide group, the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA), assembly in Nairobi, agreed on March 2 to launch negotiations on a legally binding international settlement to cut back and ultimately eradicate plastic air pollution in all environments.

“It is encouraging to see the global community come together at this time of crisis,” European Commission Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans mentioned. “Ever since the European plastics strategy was presented in 2018, the European Union has been a driving force to tackle plastic pollution. We are determined to keep pushing for ambitious global action, as the fight against the climate and biodiversity crises must involve all of us,” he added.

Speaking from Nairobi, Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius welcomed the settlement. “About 11 million tonnes of plastic currently enter the ocean every year and this amount will triple in the next 20 years without an effective international response. Thus I am glad that with EU input the global community today stepped up to fight plastics pollution. We will engage actively in the discussions of a legally binding agreement that looks at all stages of the plastics life cycle from product design to waste,” Sinkevicius mentioned.

According to the Commission, the longer term settlement will purpose to shut the gaps that present initiatives and agreements don’t handle, particularly on the design and manufacturing phases of the plastics life cycle. It ought to carry collectively all stakeholders to attain the general purpose to eradicate the leakage of plastic into the atmosphere.

The EU has put vital efforts all through the years in outreach actions, working with companions and constructing help for a legally binding international settlement on plastics. The EU performed a key position in bringing collectively the coalition of nations that spearheaded efforts in direction of at present’s resolution in Nairobi.

As outlined within the European Green Deal and the Circular Economy Action Plan, the EU has emphasised the necessity for round, life-cycle method to plastics as a foundation for a brand new legally binding international settlement. The resolution lies in prevention, correct design and manufacturing of plastics, and their resource-efficient use, adopted by sound administration when it turns into waste. Sinkevicius advocated this method as a worldwide precedence in Nairobi.

The EU and its Member States consider {that a} international instrument wants to advertise motion on the nationwide, regional and international ranges and specifically allow nations to undertake implementation insurance policies in line with nationwide particular circumstances, whereas making use of a round method to plastics, the EU Commission mentioned.

The future settlement might additional determine the necessity for requirements in addition to measurable objectives, and strengthen monitoring of plastic air pollution, together with marine plastic air pollution, and evaluation of their impacts in all environmental compartments. This would allow the adjustment of measures, each on the nationwide and regional particular ranges.

The resolution mandates the holding of the primary session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee within the second semester of 2022 and establishes the ambition to conclude negotiations by 2024. The EU will proceed to work with its allies and different companions aiming at a speedy conclusion of the negotiations.

UNEA-5 President and Norway’s Climate and Environment Minister Espen Barth Eide famous that towards the backdrop of geopolitical turmoil, the UN Environment Assembly reveals multilateral cooperation at its greatest. “Plastic pollution has grown into an epidemic. With today’s resolution we are officially on track for a cure,” he mentioned.

UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen mentioned the settlement marks a triumph by planet earth over single-use plastics. “This is the most significant environmental multilateral deal since the Paris accord. It is an insurance policy for this generation and future ones, so they may live with plastic and not be doomed by it,” he mentioned. “Let it be clear that the INC’s mandate does not grant any stakeholder a two-year pause. In parallel to negotiations over an international binding agreement, UNEP will work with any willing government and business across the value chain to shift away from single-use plastics, as well as to mobilise private finance and remove barriers to investments in research and in a new circular economy,” Andersen added.

According to Japan’s Environment Minister Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, the decision will clearly take the world in direction of a future with no plastic air pollution, together with within the marine atmosphere. “United, we can make it happen. Together, let us go forward as we start the negotiations towards a better future with no plastic pollution,” mentioned Yamaguchi, whose draft decision contributed to the ultimate decision.

Peru’s Environment Minister Modesto Montoya, whose draft decision, proposed with the Government of Rwanda, contributed to the ultimate decision, Peru will promote a brand new settlement that stops and reduces plastic air pollution, promotes a round economic system and addresses the total life cycle of plastics.

Rwanda’s Environment Minister Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya famous that the world has come collectively act towards plastic air pollution – a severe risk to the planet. “International partnerships will be crucial in tackling a problem that affects all of us, and the progress made at UNEA reflects this spirit of collaboration,” she mentioned, including, “We look forward to working with the INC and are optimistic about the opportunity to create a legally binding treaty as a framework for national ambition-setting, monitoring, investment, and knowledge transfer to end plastic pollution”.