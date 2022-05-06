UN-Led Rescue Op Evacuates 500 Civilians From Ukraine’s Besieged Port City

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol had been encircled and shelled by Russian forces since February.

Kyiv:

Almost 500 civilians have been evacuated from the battered metropolis of Mariupol and its besieged Azovstal metal plant since a UN-led rescue operation started, the top of Ukraine’s presidential workplace mentioned Friday.

“We have managed to evacuate almost 500 civilians,” Andriy Yermak mentioned on Telegram. He mentioned Kyiv will “do everything to save all its civilians and military” caught within the devastated metropolis, including that the evacuations would proceed.

In a separate Telegram put up, Yermak mentioned “another stage of rescuing our people in Azovstal continues”.

He mentioned Ukraine will “give the results of this later.”

Ukraine’s remaining troopers in Mariupol and a few civilians have been holed up within the tunnels of the massive Azovstal manufacturing facility, besieged by Russian forces for weeks.

UN and Red Cross-led evacuations started final weekend.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk informed AFP that evacuations Friday would give attention to these nonetheless caught contained in the plant.

“Today we will concentrate precisely on Azovstal,” she informed AFP by cellphone.

“The operation is starting. We are praying for its success.”

On Thursday a commander of Ukraine’s Azov battalion, that has led the combat to defend Mariupol, pleaded for the evacuation of the remaining civilians within the plant and for assist for “dying” wounded troopers.

