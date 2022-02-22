World
UN opens emergency Security Council meeting on Ukraine – Times of India
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations opened an emergency Security Council assembly on the deepening Ukraine crisis on Monday, after Russia acknowledged two breakaway areas there and ordered troops to be deployed as peacekeepers.
“We are confronted with a very, very dramatic situation,” France’s ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere instructed reporters earlier than getting into the council chamber. France was amongst a handful of countries that known as the emergency session on the instigation of Ukraine.
Addressing the session, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield heaped scorn on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assertion that the troops he earlier ordered deployed to the rebel-held Donetsk and Lugansk areas of Ukraine would act in a peacekeeping position.
“He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are,” Thomas-Greenfield mentioned.
Putin’s order has been broadly seen as paving the best way for an operation to deploy a part of the potential invasion pressure he has massed on Ukraine’s borders.
In a prolonged televised nationwide handle asserting his recognition of the rebel-held areas, Putin railed in opposition to Ukraine as a failed state and “puppet” of the West, repeatedly suggesting it was basically a part of Russia.
Thomas-Greenfield mentioned the speech amounted to a “series of outrageous, false claims” that have been aimed toward “creating a pretext for war.”
Russia, which at present holds the rotating presidency of the Council, had needed the Security Council session to be closed however the United States insisted it’s public.
Putin’s recognition of the separatist republics successfully buries a fragile 2015 peace plan for the battle, and opens the door for direct Russian army involvement.
Moscow supplied no particulars or date for any deployment of the “peacekeeping” forces, solely saying that it “comes into force from the day it was signed.”
“We are confronted with a very, very dramatic situation,” France’s ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere instructed reporters earlier than getting into the council chamber. France was amongst a handful of countries that known as the emergency session on the instigation of Ukraine.
Addressing the session, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield heaped scorn on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assertion that the troops he earlier ordered deployed to the rebel-held Donetsk and Lugansk areas of Ukraine would act in a peacekeeping position.
“He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are,” Thomas-Greenfield mentioned.
Putin’s order has been broadly seen as paving the best way for an operation to deploy a part of the potential invasion pressure he has massed on Ukraine’s borders.
In a prolonged televised nationwide handle asserting his recognition of the rebel-held areas, Putin railed in opposition to Ukraine as a failed state and “puppet” of the West, repeatedly suggesting it was basically a part of Russia.
Thomas-Greenfield mentioned the speech amounted to a “series of outrageous, false claims” that have been aimed toward “creating a pretext for war.”
Russia, which at present holds the rotating presidency of the Council, had needed the Security Council session to be closed however the United States insisted it’s public.
Putin’s recognition of the separatist republics successfully buries a fragile 2015 peace plan for the battle, and opens the door for direct Russian army involvement.
Moscow supplied no particulars or date for any deployment of the “peacekeeping” forces, solely saying that it “comes into force from the day it was signed.”