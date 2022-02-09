UN panel wraps up after Iraq pays $52.4 billion for Kuwait invasion

A UN fee set as much as receive reparations from Iraq over the nation’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait submitted its ultimate report in Geneva on Wednesday after paying out $52.4 billion to the small Gulf state.

Set up in 1991 by UN Security Council Resolution 692 to handle monetary compensation owed by Iraq to Kuwait, the fee raised the funds by means of a 5 p.c tax on gross sales of oil and different petroleum merchandise.

Iraq’s Saddam Hussein ordered his military to invade Kuwait and seize what he described as “Iraq’s 19th province” on August 2, 1990, earlier than being pushed again seven months later by a US-led coalition.

The recipients of the battle reparations included personal people, corporations, authorities organizations and different teams that suffered losses as a direct results of the Iraqi invasion and occupation of Kuwait.

Nearly 2.7 million compensation calls for had been submitted over the 30-year lifetime of the fee, which paid out $52.4 billion of some $352 billion sought.

The final cost was made on January 13 totaling practically $630 million, based on the report formally adopted in Geneva on Wednesday.

“While this period of time may seem excessive, it is important to note that the resolution of almost 2.7 million claims with an asserted value of $352 billion over this period of time has no precedent in the history of international claims resolution,” the report stated.

“This accomplishment is noteworthy and has contributed to post-conflict reconciliation, demonstrating the value and importance of international law,” it added.

