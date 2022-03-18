World
UN refugee agency says fewer Ukrainians fleeing – Times of India
GENEVA: A United Nations refugee company official stated on Friday that every day crossings by folks fleeing violence in Ukraine have slowed in current days, saying hotter climate is perhaps an element.
“We have seen a slowdown, a general slowdown,” stated Matthew Saltmarsh through video hyperlink from Poland, including that hotter climate is perhaps an element. However, he warned that any escalation of violence within the Western Ukrainian metropolis of Lviv may trigger crossings to rise once more.
