UN report: Libya faces serious threat from foreign fighters, Wagner

Libya faces a severe safety menace from overseas fighters and personal navy corporations, particularly Russia’s Wagner Group which has violated worldwide regulation, a UN knowledgeable report mentioned.

The consultants additionally accused seven Libyan armed teams of systematically utilizing illegal detention to punish perceived opponents, ignoring worldwide and home civil rights legal guidelines, together with these prohibiting torture.

In specific, “migrants have been extremely vulnerable to human rights abuses and regularly subjected to acts of slavery, rape and torture,” the panel mentioned within the report back to the UN Security Council obtained late Friday.

The oil-rich North African nation plunged into turmoil after a NATO-backed rebellion in 2011 toppled dictator Muammar Gaddafi, who was later killed.

It then turned divided between rival governments: one within the east, backed by navy commander Khalifa Hifter, and an UN-supported administration within the capital of Tripoli. Each facet is propped up by completely different militias and overseas powers.

In April 2019, Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive to try to seize Tripoli.

His marketing campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up its navy help for the UN-supported authorities with lots of of troops and 1000’s of Syrian mercenaries.

An October 2020 cease-fire deal led to an settlement on a transitional authorities in early February 2021 and elections had been scheduled for the final 24 December geared toward unifying the nation.

But they had been cancelled and the nation now has rival governments with two Libyans claiming to be prime ministers.

The cease-fire settlement known as for the speedy withdrawal of all overseas fighters and mercenaries however the panel mentioned “there has been little verifiable evidence of any large-scale withdrawals taking place to date.”

The report mentioned Chadian opposition teams function from Libya and Sudanese fighters have been recruited by Hifter.

Wagner mercenaries accused of crimes in opposition to civilians

Turkish-backed Syrian combatants have been seen by the panel in authorities navy camps in Tripoli, whereas Hifter-affiliated Syrian fighters function alongside the Wagner Group’s mercenaries within the strategic northern metropolis of Sirte and close by Jufra.

At least 300 of those Syrians have returned house and never been changed by Hifter, the report mentioned.

The panel mentioned it continues to analyze the deployment of Wagner fighters and the transfers of arms and associated materiel to help its operations.

The Wagner Group passes itself off as a personal navy contractor and the Kremlin denies any connection to it.

But the US identifies Yevgeny Prigozhin, an oligarch who’s near Russian President Vladimir Putin as Wagner’s fundamental financier and the group has been employed in a lot of conflicts to serve the pursuits of the Russian authorities.

The panel mentioned it considers a Samsung digital pill left on a Libyan battlefield by a Wagner mercenary and obtained by the BBC in early 2021 to be genuine.

It contained maps of the places of 35 unmarked anti-personnel mines within the Ain Zara space of south Tripoli which was then a frontline space beneath Hifter’s management, supported by Wagner.

Several mines had by no means been reported as being in Libya earlier than and their switch, due to this fact, violated the UN arms embargo, the panel mentioned. It added {that a} booby-trapped mine exploded throughout a clearance operation killing two civilian consultants.

The report claims that the authors additionally acquired details about the restoration of anti-tank mines from positions primarily occupied by Wagner in south Tripoli.

The panel mentioned the failure to visibly mark the anti-personnel and anti-tank mines and situation warnings of their places to civilians within the areas was a violation of the worldwide humanitarian regulation by Wagner.

The Wagner pill additionally contained a listing of requested objects together with drones and tanks that might violate the arms embargo if delivered, the panel mentioned, however it didn’t know if any of it had.

The panel mentioned it recognized 18 arms transfers and 4 examples of navy coaching between March 2021 and late April 2022 that violated the UN arms embargo.

Among the examples it cited was the Luccello, a ship flying the Comoros flag that delivered 100 armoured autos to Hifter in Benghazi.

‘Turning a blind eye to rape’

The consultants mentioned 4 migrants suffered human rights abuses in secret detention amenities managed by human traffickers within the areas of Tazirbu within the Libyan desert and Bani Walid close to the northwest coast.

They mentioned victims had been enslaved, severely crushed, intentionally starved and denied medical care.

“Two former female detainees, who were 14- and 15-year-old girls at the time, further testified to the panel that multiple perpetrators repeatedly raped them, subjected them to sexual slavery and other forms of sexual violence during the period of over 18 months in a secret detention facility in Bani Walid,” the report mentioned.

The panel mentioned it additionally discovered that guards answerable for defending probably the most weak migrants within the government-run Shara al-Zawiya detention centre “took a direct part in or turned a blind eye to consistent acts of rape, sexual exploitation and threats of rape against women and girls” detained there between January and June 2021.