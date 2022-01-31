UN report says Taliban killed have killed scores of former Afghan officials, others

A UN report seen by Reuters says the Taliban and its allies are believed to have killed scores of former Afghan officers, safety power members and individuals who labored with the worldwide army contingent because the US-led pullout.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ report back to the UN Security Council paints an image of worsening dwelling situations for Afghanistan’s 39 million folks regardless of an finish of fight with the Taliban’s takeover in August.

“An entire complex social and economic system is shutting down,” Guterres mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The report sounds the newest in a sequence of warnings the UN chief has issued in latest months in regards to the humanitarian and financial crises that accelerated after the Taliban seized Kabul because the final US-led overseas troops left and worldwide donors lower essential monetary support.

Guterres really helpful the council approve a restructuring of the UN mission to cope with the state of affairs, together with the creation of a brand new human rights monitoring unit.

The UN mission “continues to receive credible allegations of killings, enforced disappearances and other violations” towards former officers, safety power members and individuals who labored for the US-led worldwide army contingent regardless of a basic amnesty introduced by the Taliban, the report mentioned.

The mission has decided as credible reviews that greater than 100 of these people have been killed – greater than two-thirds of them allegedly by the Taliban or their associates – since Aug. 15, it mentioned.

There are also credible allegations of the extra-judicial killings of no less than 50 folks suspected of belonging to the native department of the ISIS militant group, in accordance with the report.

“Human rights defenders and media workers continue to come under attack, intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment and killings,” it mentioned.

Read extra:

Taliban fighters pepper spray women protesters calling for rights

Spoils of war: Taliban put victory over US on display

UN chief urges major Afghan aid increase, unfreezing assets