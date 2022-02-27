World
UN reports at least 240 civilian casualties, 64 deaths in Ukraine – Times of India
ZURICH: At least 64 civilians have been killed and greater than 160,000 are on the transfer after Russian troops entered Ukraine this week, a United Nations aid company mentioned.
“As of 5:00 p.m. on 26 February, (UN human rights office) OHCHR reports at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 dead,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) mentioned in a standing report. It added the precise figures had been more likely to be “considerably higher”.
Damage to civilian infrastructure has left lots of of hundreds of individuals with out electrical energy or water. Hundreds of houses had been broken or destroyed, whereas bridges and roads hit by shelling had left some communities minimize off from markets, it mentioned.
It cited the UN refugee company as saying greater than 160,000 folks had been internally displaced and greater than 116,000 compelled to flee into neighbouring nations.
“UN agencies and humanitarian partners have been forced to suspend operations due to the deteriorating security situation,” OCHA mentioned.
“The UN and its partners maintain their presence across the country and remain committed to staying on the ground and responding to growing humanitarian needs and protection risks once the situation permits.”
“As of 5:00 p.m. on 26 February, (UN human rights office) OHCHR reports at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 dead,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) mentioned in a standing report. It added the precise figures had been more likely to be “considerably higher”.
Damage to civilian infrastructure has left lots of of hundreds of individuals with out electrical energy or water. Hundreds of houses had been broken or destroyed, whereas bridges and roads hit by shelling had left some communities minimize off from markets, it mentioned.
It cited the UN refugee company as saying greater than 160,000 folks had been internally displaced and greater than 116,000 compelled to flee into neighbouring nations.
“UN agencies and humanitarian partners have been forced to suspend operations due to the deteriorating security situation,” OCHA mentioned.
“The UN and its partners maintain their presence across the country and remain committed to staying on the ground and responding to growing humanitarian needs and protection risks once the situation permits.”