UN rights chief says she urged China to review counter-terrorism policies

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, whose rare visit to China was criticized by rights teams and Western international locations, mentioned she urged Beijing to assessment its counter-terrorism insurance policies to make sure they adjust to worldwide human rights requirements.

Bachelet reiterated, nevertheless, that her six-day journey, which ended on Saturday and included a go to to the western area of Xinjiang, was not an investigation into China’s human rights insurance policies however a chance to interact with the federal government.

Bachelet began her China journey, the primary by a UN Human Rights High Commissioner in 17 years, on Monday within the southern metropolis of Guangzhou earlier than heading to Xinjiang.

Her workplace mentioned final yr it believed Uyghurs in Xinjiang had been unlawfully detained, mistreated and compelled to work.

“I have raised questions and concerns about the application of counter-terrorism and deradicalization measures under broad application, particularly the impact on the rights of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities,” she mentioned throughout an internet press briefing on Saturday.

China denies all accusations of abuse in Xinjiang.

Bachelet’s entry was restricted as China organized for her to journey in a “closed loop” – isolating folks inside a digital bubble to stop the unfold of COVID-19 – with no overseas press.

Rights teams and Western international locations fear that China will use her journey as an endorsement of its rights document. US State Department spokesman Ned Price mentioned on Tuesday it was “a mistake to agree to a visit under the circumstances.”

China initially denied the existence of any detention camps in Xinjiang however in 2018 mentioned it had arrange “vocational training centers” essential to curb what it mentioned was terrorism, separatism and non secular radicalism within the area.

Bachelet mentioned she raised with the Chinese authorities the dearth of unbiased judicial oversight on the operation of the facilities and allegations of the usage of drive, ill-treatment and extreme restrictions on spiritual apply.

In 2019, Xinjiang Governor Shohrat Zakir mentioned all trainees had “graduated.”

During the media briefing, Bachelet additionally described as “deeply worrying” the detention in Hong Kong of activists, attorneys and journalists.

