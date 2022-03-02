UN rights council appoints former ICC prosecutor to lead Ethiopia probe    

A former chief prosecutor on the International Criminal Court will head a UN investigation into a variety of alleged violations dedicated by all sides in Ethiopia’s battle, the UN stated Wednesday.

Fatou Bensouda of Gambia, who served as ICC chief prosecutor from 2012 to 2021, is amongst three worldwide consultants appointed by the president of the UN Human Rights Council to research the rights scenario in Ethiopia, the council stated in an announcement.

Council president, Ambassador Federico Villegas of Argentina, additionally appointed Kaari Betty Murungi of Kenya and Steven Ratner of the United States to serve on the newly-created International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia.

The high UN rights physique agreed final December, regardless of strenuous objections from the federal government in Addis Ababa, to ship worldwide investigators to Ethiopia, amidst a grinding 15-month warfare.

The fee was handed a one-year renewable mandate to impartially examine allegations of violations and abuses dedicated by all sides within the battle that erupted in Ethiopia in November 2020.

The investigators have additionally been tasked with establishing “the facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged violations and abuses, collect and preserve evidence, to identify those responsible, where possible, and to make such information accessible and usable in support of ongoing and future accountability efforts.”

The resolution to create the fee got here after a joint investigation by the UN rights workplace and Ethiopia’s Human Rights Commission (EHRC) decided that doable warfare crimes and crimes towards humanity had been dedicated by all sides in the course of the battle.

Ethiopia’s warfare broke out in November 2020 when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed despatched troops into Tigray to topple the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a transfer he stated got here in response to the group’s assaults on military camps.

The warfare has killed hundreds and, in accordance with the UN and the US, pushed lots of of hundreds to the brink of hunger.

