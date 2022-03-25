UN rights office says evidence growing of Mariupol mass graves

The head of the UN human rights crew in Ukraine stated on Friday that displays had acquired extra details about mass graves within the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol, together with one which appeared to carry 200 our bodies.

“We have got increasing information on mass graves that are there,” Matilda Bogner advised journalists by video hyperlink from Ukraine, saying a few of the proof got here from satellite tv for pc photographs.

The UN rights workplace, which has some 50 workers within the nation, has up to now counted 1,035 civilian deaths since Russia invaded on February 24.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But verification difficulties meant that toll included “very few” from Mariupol, which has been underneath heavy bombardment for weeks, Bogner stated.

“The extent of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian objects strongly suggests that the principles of distinction, of proportionality, the rule on feasible precautions and the prohibition of indiscriminate attacks have been violated,” she stated.

A Reuters journalist who reached part of Mariupol held by Russian forces on Sunday noticed a number of our bodies mendacity by the street and a bunch of males digging graves in a patch of grass by the roadside.

Bogner’s crew is probing alleged human rights violations, equivalent to stories that Russian forces had shot and killed civilians of their automobiles as they have been fleeing; dozens of instances of disappearances of Ukrainian officers and journalists; and the pressured motion of civilians into Russian-held territory.

Russia, which has referred to as its actions since February 24 a “special operation,” has denied focusing on civilians in Ukraine.

Russian information companies have stated buses have carried a number of hundred folks Moscow calls “refugees” from Mariupol to Russia.

Bogdan stated her crew have additionally acquired stories of violations by Ukrainian forces together with indiscriminate shelling in Donetsk, jap Ukraine, and two alleged killings of civilians because of their perceived assist for Russia.

Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly stated that they’ve by no means focused civilians, including that the people who find themselves in Donetsk and Luhansk are Ukrainians.

Read extra:

Biden lands in Poland, with military support high on agenda

Russian army says 1,351 soldiers killed in Ukraine

Russia says first phase of Ukraine operation mostly complete, focus now on Donbass