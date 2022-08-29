UN safety mission heads to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

A crew from the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is heading to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant in Ukraine on a security mission, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi introduced Monday.

Grossi tweeted that the IAEA crew “is now on its way” to the plant, which Russian forces seized in March however which Ukrainian employees proceed to function. Grossi stated he’ll lead the mission, which is because of arrive on the nuclear facility “later this week.” He added: “We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility.”

Fierce preventing and heavy shelling by Russian forces within the neighborhood of Zaporizhzhia have raised fears of a nuclear catastrophe on the plant. The U.N. and world leaders have been calling for IAEA inspectors to get entry to Zaporizhzhia.

The deliberate IAEA go to comes after the plant was temporarily disconnected from the Ukrainian electrical grid final week, with the nation’s power operator Energoatom warning over the weekend of the dangers of a radioactive leak at Zaporizhzhia.

The fears of a nuclear accident reportedly prompted authorities handy out iodine tablets to assist residents within the occasion of a radiation leak.

Meanwhile, Russia blocked an settlement on the U.N. that was geared toward bolstering the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, reportedly over a reference to the Zaporizhzhia plant within the textual content.