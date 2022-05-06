UN Says Its 3rd Evacuation Operation Underway In Ukraine’s Mariupol

Ukraine War: UN-Red Cross operation underway to evacuate civilians from stricken Mariupol plant.

United Nation:

A 3rd operation is below solution to evacuate civilians from the Ukrainian port metropolis of Mariupol and the besieged Azovstal metal plant, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres advised the U.N. Security Council on Thursday.

The United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have up to now helped almost 500 civilians flee the realm throughout two operations previously week. Guterres declined to offer particulars on the brand new operation “to avoid undermining possible success.”

“I hope that the continued coordination with Moscow and Kyiv will lead to more humanitarian pauses to allow civilians safe passage from the fighting and aid to reach those in critical need,” he advised the 15-member Security Council. “We must continue to do all we can to get people out of these hellscapes.”

