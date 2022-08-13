World
UN secretary general Antonio Guterres appalled to learn of attack on Salman Rushdie – Times of India
NEW YORK: UN secretary normal Antonio Guterres is “appalled” to study concerning the assault on writer Salman Rushdie, saying that in no case is violence a response to phrases spoken or written by others of their train of the freedoms of opinion and expression.
“The secretary-general was appalled to learn of the attack on renowned novelist Salman Rushdie,” a press release issued on Friday by his spokesperson stated.
“In no case is violence a response to words spoken or written by others in their exercise of the freedoms of opinion and expression,” Guterres stated, conveying his needs for Rushdie’s early restoration.
The New York Times (NYT) reported that in accordance with Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, the Mumbai-born controversial writer was on a ventilator and couldn’t converse.
“The news is not good. Salman will likely lose one eye, the nerves in his arm were severed and his liver was stabbed and damaged,” Wylie stated in a press release to NYT.
Rushdie, who confronted Islamist demise threats for years after writing “The Satanic Verses”, was stabbed by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident at an occasion in western New York State.
Hadi Matar (24) from Fairview, New Jersey has been recognized because the suspect who stabbed Rushdie, main Eugene Staniszewski of the New York state police instructed a press convention on Friday night.
Rushdie (75) was stabbed within the neck as he was on the stage on the Chautauqua Institution, a not-for-profit group on Chautauqua Lake in southwestern New York State, the place roughly 7,500 individuals are in residence on any day throughout a nine-week season.
Staniszewski stated Rushdie was offered medical therapy by a physician who was within the viewers till emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene. “The doctor immediately began first aid” on Rushdie. The writer was then airlifted to an area trauma centre and was “undergoing surgery” at about 5 pm native time, a number of hours after the assault that occurred at roughly 10:47 am.
Replying to a query on Matar’s nationality, Staniszewski stated, “I don’t know yet.”
Asked how would he describe Rushdie’s situation, Staniszewski stated, “We are trying to get an update and it is something that we are watching closely.”
He stated authorities are within the “process of obtaining search warrants for various items. There was a backpack located at the scene. There was also electronic devices” and added that in the mean time, it’s assumed that the suspect was “working alone”.
He stated the authorities don’t have any indication of a motive “at this time. But we are working with the FBI, the sheriff’s office and we will determine what the cause of this was and what the motive for this attack was”.
Rushdie was about to talk on the particular Chautauqua Lecture Series occasion exploring the theme of “More than Shelter” for a “discussion on the United States as an asylum for writers and other artists in exile and as a home for freedom of creative expression”.
He was joined by Henry Reese, co-founder of the Pittsburgh nonprofit City of Asylum, the most important residency programme on this planet for writers dwelling in exile below the specter of persecution.
Staniszewski stated roughly at 10:47am native time, Rushdie and Reese (73) had simply arrived on the stage on the Chautauqua Institution for the occasion. “Shortly thereafter, the suspect jumped onto the stage and attacked Rushdie, stabbing him at least once in the neck and at least once in the abdomen.”
Staniszewski stated a number of members of the employees on the establishment and viewers members rushed in the direction of the suspect and took him to the bottom. A trooper with the New York state police, who was on the establishment, took the suspect into custody with the help of a Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputy.
Reese was transported through ambulance to an area hospital, handled for facial accidents and subsequently launched, authorities stated.
The state police are being assisted by the Chautauqua County sheriff’s workplace and the FBI within the investigation. Chautauqua County district legal professional Jason Schmidt will decide “appropriate charges as the investigation continues”, authorities stated.
Chautauqua Institution president Michael Hill stated the organisation is holding Rushdie and Reese in addition to their households “close in prayer at this hour”.
“What we experienced at Chautauqua today is an incident unlike anything in our nearly 150-year history. We were founded to bring people together in community, to learn and in doing so, create solutions through action, to develop empathy and to take on intractable problems. Today, we are called to take on fear and the worst of all human traits. Hate,” Hill stated.
Counter extremism mission (CEP) CEO ambassador Mark Wallace stated his ideas and prayers exit to Rushdie and his household after he suffered the “senseless” assault on his life.
“Rushdie is a champion of free speech who has lived under the threat of assassination since the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa against him in 1989. Despite the continuous calls for his execution by the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, Rushdie has refused to be intimidated. His bravery and commitment to his values should be celebrated in this difficult moment,” Wallace stated.
