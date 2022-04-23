Europe
UN Secretary General to visit Ukraine on April 28
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. UN Secretary
General António Guterres will go to Ukraine on April 28, spokesman
Stephane Dujarric stated, Trend studies.
“The Secretary-General will go to Ukraine subsequent week. He will
have a working assembly with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and can
be acquired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 28 April. He will
additionally meet with employees of UN businesses to debate the scaling up of
humanitarian help to the individuals of Ukraine,” he stated.