UN Secretary General to visit Ukraine on April 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. UN Secretary

General António Guterres will go to Ukraine on April 28, spokesman

Stephane Dujarric stated, Trend studies.

“The Secretary-General will go to Ukraine subsequent week. He will

have a working assembly with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and can

be acquired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 28 April. He will

additionally meet with employees of UN businesses to debate the scaling up of

humanitarian help to the individuals of Ukraine,” he stated.