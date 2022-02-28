UN Security Council calls rare General Assembly session on Ukraine

The United Nations Security Council on Sunday known as for a uncommon emergency particular session of the 193-member General Assembly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which will probably be held on Monday, as western allies step up a diplomatic marketing campaign to isolate Moscow.

The vote by the 15-member council was procedural so Russia couldn’t wield its veto. A decision convening the General Assembly session was adopted with 11 sure votes. Russia voted no, whereas China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained.

The transfer is the most recent in a flurry of diplomacy on the United Nations in New York. It follows a Russian veto on Friday of a draft council decision that may have deplored Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained and the remaining 11 members voted sure.

The General Assembly is anticipated to vote on an identical decision as quickly as Wednesday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield instructed NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday. No nation has a veto within the General Assembly.

While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight. The United States and allies see motion on the United Nations as an opportunity to point out Russia is remoted due to its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

They will probably be seeking to enhance on the 100 international locations who voted in favor of a General Assembly decision in March 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea area. That decision declared invalid a referendum on the standing of Crimea.

The vote will probably be come on the finish of the emergency particular session. It will solely be the eleventh such General Assembly session convened since 1950.

The Security Council can also be set to fulfill once more on Monday for a briefing on humanitarian wants of civilians in Ukraine, requested by France, the United States, Britain, Norway, Albania, Ireland and Mexico. It would be the fifth assembly of the council on Ukraine previously week.

Russia can be able to dam the transfer if it chooses. It is council veto energy together with the United States, France, Britain and China.

