The UN Security Council voted Monday to increase to all of Yemen’s Houthis an arms embargo that till now focused just some leaders of the Iran-backed group.

Yemen has been embroiled since 2014 in a civil warfare between the Houthis and the internationally acknowledged authorities supported by the Arab coalition.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Monday’s decision backed by the United Arab Emirates, which is a part of the coalition, was adopted with 11 votes in favor and 4 abstentions.

Russia, which is near Iran, voted in favor of the decision focusing on the Houthis.

Diplomats stated this implies a deal was minimize between Russia and the United Arab Emirates for the latter to abstain in upcoming UN votes on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

One diplomat talking on situation of anonymity referred to as this “cynicism at its max.”

The decision states that the Houthis of their entirety will now be topic to an arms embargo first declared in 2015 on a few of their leaders.

Russia’s place is linked to that of the UAE on the warfare in Ukraine, diplomats stated.

Western international locations “were very disappointed with the Emirates’ abstention twice, Friday and Sunday, on votes on resolutions in the Security Council on the war in Ukraine,” stated one Western diplomat talking on situation of anonymity.

The UAE did this as a way to maintain Russia from vetoing the adoption of the broader arms embargo towards the Houthis, this supply stated.

Read extra: Yemen’s Houthis detain another US Embassy staffer: Report