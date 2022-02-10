UN Security Council has ‘concern’ over Burkina Faso, won’t say ‘coup’ | News24

The UN expressed concern concerning the authorities change in Burkina Faso.

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was detained.

Strongman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba issued a decree for a transition.

The UN Security Council expressed “serious concern” on Wednesday over Burkina Faso’s “unconstitutional change of government” final month, however selected to not describe it as a army coup and even condemn it outright.

After negotiations diplomatic sources referred to as tough, the council unanimously adopted their formal declaration, which “took note” of Burkina Faso’s suspension from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union “until there is swift and effective restoration of constitutional order by the military authorities”.

An earlier model of the doc, which AFP obtained, referred to as on the junta to “facilitate the rapid return of constitutional order” in Burkina Faso, however that request was eliminated by Russia, in response to a diplomat who requested to stay nameless.

In the adopted declaration, the 15-member Security Council does nonetheless name for the “release and protection of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and other government officials”.

It additionally expressed assist for the “regional mediation efforts” to resolve the disaster, after the current launch of a joint mission to Burkina Faso by ECOWAS, the African Union, and the United Nations’ workplace for West Africa.

While UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres shortly and harshly condemned the army coup in January, the Security Council determined to attend for ECOWAS and the African Union to announce their formal positions.

After an emergency assembly final Thursday in Ghana, ECOWAS determined to not impose sanctions in opposition to Burkina Faso, however demanded the brand new leaders current a timetable for the “reasonable return to constitutional order”.

Burkina Faso’s new strongman, Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, issued a presidential decree on Saturday to create a fee tasked with planning a brand new nationwide constitution and laying out a timetable for the transition.

