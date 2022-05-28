UN Security Council members fail to agree on Myanmar text

The UN Security Council failed Friday to agree on an announcement geared toward pushing Myanmar’s junta to take steps towards a peaceable answer to the nation’s ongoing disaster, diplomats mentioned.

China and the United Kingdom, which drafted the textual content, blamed one another for the failure of the day-long negotiations, which adopted a closed-door Council assembly on Myanmar within the morning.

For London, China was asking “too much,” which led to the collapse of the negotiations.

A spokeswoman for China’s UN delegation informed AFP that on the finish of the day, there was solely a “slight difference” to achieve an settlement that was “not impossible to overcome.”

The authentic textual content proposed that the Security Council specific deep concern over “limited progress” in implementing a five-point plan on ending the disaster, which was set out greater than a yr in the past by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

It additionally referred to as for motion to implement the roadmap.

China proposed utilizing the phrases “slow” progress somewhat than “limited,” the Chinese delegation mentioned.

“Our wording was factual but less condescending” and “it’s a real shame” that there was no settlement, the spokeswoman added.

The remainder of the textual content, seen by AFP, mirrored the Security Council’s concern concerning the persevering with violence and humanitarian difficulties within the nation.

At the Council assembly, the ASEAN envoy for Myanmar, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sokhonn Prak, and the UN envoy, Noeleen Heyzer, offered an replace on the scenario.

According to diplomats, Heyzer, who was appointed in October 2021, has been given a basic inexperienced gentle to make her first journey to Myanmar, however has not but obtained the required authorizations for her keep and the folks she could meet.

The UN is insisting that she have the ability to meet with numerous Burmese events, not simply the ruling junta.

Since the army launched its coup in February 2021, greater than 1,800 folks have been killed in a crackdown on dissent, in keeping with a neighborhood monitoring group.

