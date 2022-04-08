UN seeks $80 million to avert ‘imminent’ Yemen oil spill

The United Nations mentioned Friday it’s in search of almost $80 million for an emergency operation to forestall a catastrophic oil spill within the Red Sea off war-ravaged Yemen.

The 45-year-old tanker FSO Safer, lengthy used as a floating oil storage platform with 1.1 million barrels of crude on board, has been moored off the Yemeni port of Hodeida – which is beneath management of the Iran-backed Houthi militia – since 2015, with out being serviced.

“The Safer is at imminent risk of a major spill, which would create a humanitarian and ecological catastrophe centered on a country already decimated by more than seven years of war,” the United Nations mentioned in a press release.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“International support – including funding – is needed now to implement the UN-coordinated plan to address the threat before it is too late.”

The UN mentioned that the emergency a part of the two-stage operation would see the poisonous cargo pumped from the storage platform to a short lived substitute vessel at a value of $79.6 million.

In the second part, a substitute platform can be put in at a value to be finalized over the approaching week.

“Implementation of the plan cannot begin without donor funding,” the UN mentioned, including that the Netherlands will host a donor assembly.

It mentioned “rapid donor commitments of funds” have been wanted to start work by the second half of May.

“Waiting beyond then could mean delaying the start of the project by several months, leaving the timebomb ticking.”

Yemen’s Houthis already agreed a “framework for cooperation” with the United Nations on the problem final month.

The UN has mentioned an oil spill may destroy ecosystems, shut down the fishing trade and shut the lifeline port of Hodeida for six months.

Read extra:

UN urges ‘restraint’ after Yemen truce violation charges

Saudi Crown Prince meets with new Yemeni presidential council, pledges aid

UAE welcomes Yemeni President’s decision to hand over power to presidential council