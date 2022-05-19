UN slams Taliban closure of Afghan human rights body

The United Nations on Thursday slammed the Taliban’s closure of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC), calling it a “deeply retrograde step.”

Since the Taliban seized energy final August the exremist group has closed a number of our bodies that protected the freedoms of Afghans, together with the electoral fee and the ministry for girls’s affairs.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet stated she was “dismayed” on the dissolution introduced Tuesday.

“The AIHRC performed extraordinary work in extremely difficult conditions over many years, shining a spotlight on the human rights of all Afghans, including victims on all sides of the conflict,” she stated in a press release.

“It has however, been unable to operate on the ground since August.”

“The AIHRC has been a powerful voice for human rights and a trusted partner of UN Human Rights, and its loss will be a deeply retrograde step for all Afghans and Afghan civil society.”

The work of the fee, which included documenting civilian casualties of Afghanistan’s two-decade struggle, was halted when the Taliban ousted a US-backed authorities final yr and the physique’s high officers fled the nation.

Bachelet stated that in her go to to Kabul in March, she mentioned with the de facto authorities the significance of re-establishing an impartial human rights mechanism that may obtain public complaints and convey considerations to the authorities.

