UN still recognizes Libya’s Dbeibah as PM despite challenge: Spokesman

The United Nations will proceed to help Libya’s unity authorities chief Abdulhamid Dbeibah, spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated Thursday, after an alternative prime minister was named in a controversial vote by the nation’s parliament.

Asked throughout a each day press briefing whether or not the UN continued to acknowledge Dbeibah as interim prime minister, the spokesman stated “the short answer is yes.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It’s very important for all Libyan leaders and stakeholders to keep in mind the Libyan people,” Dujarric stated, including that the UN’s intention was to “help the Libyan people.”

“We have seen the reports of the appointment of another prime minister,” he stated. “Our position remained unchanged.”

The war-torn nation’’s parliament, primarily based in jap Libya a whole lot of miles from the capital, voted to exchange Dbeibah with former inside minister Fathi Bashagha, elevating the specter of an influence battle within the capital after a yr and a half of relative calm.

Dbeibah, a development tycoon appointed a yr in the past as a part of UN-led peace efforts, has vowed solely at hand energy to a authorities that emerges from a democratic vote.

His unity authorities took workplace in early 2021.

But when December 24 elections have been cancelled amid deep divisions over their authorized foundation and several other controversial candidates, his rivals charged that his mandate had ended.

Libya has seen a decade of battle because the 2011 revolt that toppled dictator Muammar Gaddafi, leaving a patchwork of militias vying for management over an oil-rich nation riven by regional divisions.

Read extra:

Libyan PM survives assassination attempt: Source

Libya PM Dbeibah rejects attempted ouster by parliament

Libyan output down by 100,000 bpd over weather, storage problems