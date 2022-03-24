UN To Again “Demand” Russia “Immediately” Stop War In Ukraine

On Wednesday, Ukraine put the brand new decision ahead at one other emergency session of the UN.

The UN General Assembly was debating on Wednesday a brand new non-binding decision which, if adopted by a majority of member states, will “demand” that Russia cease the warfare in Ukraine “immediately”.

On March 2, 141 international locations permitted an earlier decision that calls for that Russia instantly stop using pressure in opposition to Ukraine.

Five states, together with Russia, voted in opposition to and 35 abstained. The decision was non-binding and, apart from demonstrating Russia’s isolation on the world stage, didn’t seem to impression the combating.

On Wednesday Ukraine put the brand new decision ahead at one other emergency session of the General Assembly in New York.

The textual content, which can also be non-binding, “demands an immediate cessation of the hostilities by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, in particular of any attacks against civilians and civilian objects.”

It additionally reiterates UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ name for Moscow to “stop its military offensive, as well as his call to establish a ceasefire and to return to the path of dialogue and negotiations.”

The draft decision, seen by AFP, is supported by 88 international locations and had been initially ready by France and Mexico.

The United States ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, described it as “building” on the March 2 vote.

She stated it “makes that appeal to the one person with the ability to stop the violence. And that’s Vladimir Putin.”

Her French counterpart Nicolas de Riviere stated France was calling on Moscow to “stop the aggression of Ukraine, which has been killing civilians, including children, medical staff and journalists for a month.”

“It is a massacre and the worst is still ahead of us,” he continued, recalling that the “absolute priority is an immediate cessation of hostilities and full compliance with international humanitarian law.”

Also on Wednesday, Russia will attempt once more to submit a decision to the UN Security Council on the “humanitarian situation” in Ukraine.

If the decision shouldn’t be vetoed, it can want at the least 9 votes from the 15-member physique to be adopted — which diplomats say is unlikely.

Last week Russia — which invaded Ukraine on February 24, and has been accused of committing warfare crimes in opposition to civilians — cancelled an earlier try on the vote as a result of an absence of help from its closest allies.

That decision by no means had an opportunity of adoption as a result of it might have been vetoed by Western powers.

Russia, nevertheless, had hoped that some votes in favor would have proven it nonetheless has some help on the world stage following its all-out assault on Ukraine.

