UN to hold more meetings this week on Ukraine war

The United Nations could have a number of conferences this week about Russia’s battle in Ukraine, although it’s unclear if they may result in the adoption of an official textual content, diplomats mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Monday, the Security Council will talk about the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Polish overseas minister Zbigniew Rau is predicted to talk throughout the session, one of many diplomatic sources informed AFP Saturday.

Although that is an annual assembly, it can place particular give attention to the battle in Ukraine and can seemingly see contemporary requires peace.

For two weeks, a French-Mexican draft decision on humanitarian support has been debated by some council members. Members initially hoped to vote on the textual content in early March, however a date for a vote has not but been set.

On Friday, China’s ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun informed AFP he had not but seen a finalized textual content.

According to the draft model, obtained by AFP, the council would deplore “the dire humanitarian consequences of the hostilities against Ukraine.”

The physique would demand an “immediate cessation of hostilities,” significantly all assaults on civilians.

The textual content would additionally require the safety of civilians, together with humanitarian personnel and “persons in vulnerable situations” resembling kids.

The draft is prone to being vetoed by Russia, which has been rejecting all political texts, in line with diplomats — a few of whom have recommended the draft be submitted on to the UN General Assembly.

There isn’t any veto energy within the bigger discussion board, however resolutions handed by the meeting aren’t binding like these handed by the Council.

On March 2, the General Assembly overwhelmingly authorized a decision that “deplores” Russia’s invasion of its neighbor and “demands” the quick withdrawal of troops.

A complete of 141 nations voted in favor of the decision and 5 in opposition to, with 35 abstaining.

In addition, the Security Council could lastly meet on human rights violations, in line with diplomats.

The prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC), Britain’s Karim Khan, who would attend such a gathering, urged Friday for the events in Ukraine to not use heavy weapons in populated areas.

The ICC, based mostly within the Hague, was created in 2002 to attempt people for battle crimes, crimes in opposition to humanity and genocide.

Ukraine didn’t signal the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding treaty, however in 2014 Kyiv acknowledged the court docket’s jurisdiction over crimes dedicated in its territory.

Moscow withdrew its signature from the Rome Statute in 2016, which means Russians can solely be prosecuted if they’re arrested inside the territory of a rustic that respects the ICC’s jurisdiction.

Read extra:

Syrians can volunteer to fight for Russia in Ukraine: Kremlin

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: Report

Ukraine must ‘stop fighting,’ Russia’s Putin tells Erdogan in phone call