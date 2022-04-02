UN Under-Secretary-General to visit Moscow on April 3, says UN chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres introduced that

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin

Griffiths will go to Moscow on April 3 to debate the humanitarian

state of affairs in Ukraine, Trend studies citing TASS.

“He [Martin Griffiths] might be flying to Moscow on Sunday. And

after that, he might be going to Kiev,” Guterres instructed journalists on

Friday.

“Which signifies that we don’t surrender on the angle of

stopping the combating in Ukraine and in all places else on this planet,”

he stated.