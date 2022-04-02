Europe
UN Under-Secretary-General to visit Moscow on April 3, says UN chief
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres introduced that
UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin
Griffiths will go to Moscow on April 3 to debate the humanitarian
state of affairs in Ukraine, Trend studies citing TASS.
“He [Martin Griffiths] might be flying to Moscow on Sunday. And
after that, he might be going to Kiev,” Guterres instructed journalists on
Friday.
“Which signifies that we don’t surrender on the angle of
stopping the combating in Ukraine and in all places else on this planet,”
he stated.