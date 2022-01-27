UN urged to open query into Iran’s 1988 killings and Raisi role

Prominent former UN judges and investigators have known as on UN human rights boss Michelle Bachelet to research the 1988 “massacre” of political prisoners in Iran, together with the alleged function of its present president, Ebrahim Raisi, at the moment.

The open letter launched on Thursday, seen by Reuters, was signed by some 460 folks, together with a former president of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Sang-Hyun Song, and Stephen Rapp, a former US ambassador for world legal justice.

Raisi, who took workplace in August, is below US sanctions over a previous that features what the United States and activists say was his involvement as considered one of 4 judges who oversaw the 1988 killings. His workplace in Tehran had no touch upon Thursday.

Iran has by no means acknowledged that mass executions occurred below Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the revolutionary chief who died in 1989.

Amnesty International has put the quantity executed at some 5,000, saying in a 2018 report that “the real number could be higher”.

“The perpetrators continue to enjoy impunity. They include the current Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei,” stated the open letter. Ejei succeeded Raisi as head of Iran’s judiciary.

Raisi, when requested about activists’ allegations that he was concerned within the killings, advised a information convention in June 2021: “If a judge, a prosecutor has defended the security of the people, he should be praised.” He added: “I am proud to have defended human rights in every position I have held so far.”

The letter, organized by the British-based group Justice for Victims of the 1988 Massacre in Iran, was additionally despatched to the UN Human Rights Council, whose 47 member states open a five-week session on Feb. 28.

Other signatories embody earlier UN investigators into torture and former international ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Italy, Kosovo and Poland.

Javaid Rehman, the UN investigator on human rights in Iran who is because of report back to the session, known as in an interview with Reuters final June for an impartial inquiry into the allegations of state-ordered executions in 1988 and the function performed by Raisi as Tehran deputy prosecutor.

