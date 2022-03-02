UN urges countries to open borders to African citizens fleeing Ukraine

The UN refugee company has urged authorities in international locations neighboring Ukraine to open their borders to African residents fleeing the battle there amid studies that some had been being denied entry to security, UNHCR mentioned on Wednesday.

Thousands of African and different international nationals, significantly students, have been scrambling to go away Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24. Close to 700,000 individuals fleeing Ukraine have been taken in by neighboring international locations within the European Union.

Videos and testimonies have been circulating on social media complaining of discrimination in opposition to Africans at prepare stations and border posts. Reuters has not been capable of authenticate these accounts.

Buchizya Mseteka, a South Africa-based UNHCR spokesperson, mentioned the company had not verified the studies however is urging international locations bordering Ukraine to make sure that asylum and safety are made obtainable to all.

“UNHCR is aware and is very concerned about reports of racial profiling, we’re aware of many of these reports, we’re following up and where possible we’ve made interventions,” Mseteka mentioned.

“Our position is that irrespective of nationality and race, people seeking protection should be allowed to seek safety and to leave the country.”

Mseteka mentioned UNHCR was conscious of studies that some African individuals in Ukraine are being denied entry to board the trains which might be taking individuals out to neighboring EU states, and others being denied entry to cross their borders.

“UNHCR has been assured that incidents of racial profiling are not state policies,” he mentioned.

The African Union has additionally mentioned it was disturbed by studies that African residents in Ukraine had been being refused the proper to cross borders to security.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba mentioned in a tweet that Africans in search of evacuation must have equal alternatives to return to their residence international locations safely and that his nation would assist clear up the issue.

The Polish prime minister’s workplace mentioned on Twitter: “Poland provides shelter to everybody who is fleeing Russian aggression against Ukraine regardless of their nationality and ethnicity.”

