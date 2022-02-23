UN warns of dire global impact of a Russian invasion of Ukraine        

A United Nations assembly on Ukraine Wednesday heard {that a} full-scale Russian invasion of the nation would have a devastating international affect that might seemingly spark a brand new “refugee crisis.”

The United States stated a battle may displace as much as 5 million folks whereas Ukraine’s overseas minister stated such a battle would mark “the end of the world order as we know it.”

The dire warnings had been made throughout an annual General Assembly session on “temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories” that has been held at UN headquarters in New York yearly since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the physique that “our world is facing a moment of peril” over the disaster.

“If the conflict in Ukraine expands, the world could see a scale and severity of need unseen for many years,” he stated.

“It is time for restraint, reason and de-escalation,” Guterres added, stressing there was no room for actions or statements that might “take this dangerous situation over the abyss.”

America’s ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stated an invasion may displace as many as one other 5 million folks on prime of the three million she stated had already been impacted by Russian navy motion in japanese Ukraine.

“If Russia continues down this path, it could, according to our estimates, create a new refugee crisis, one of the largest facing the world today,” she stated.

Thomas-Greenfield added that since Ukraine is without doubt one of the world’s largest wheat suppliers to the growing world, Russian navy operations “could cause a spike in food prices and lead to even more desperate hunger in places like Libya, Yemen, and Lebanon.”

“The tidal waves of suffering this war will cause are unthinkable,” she stated.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pleaded with the UN to carry Moscow accountable for what he known as its assault on “the core principles of international law.”

“If Russia does not get a severe, swift and decisive response now, this will mean a total bankruptcy of the international security system and international institutions, which are tasked with maintaining the global security order.”

“This is a grim scenario, which will throw us back to the darkest times of the 20th century,” he added.

Kuleba known as Russian claims that it’s performing to forestall deliberate navy operations by Kyiv in Donbas space as “absurd” and known as on Russia to withdraw troops from Ukrainian soil.

“We Ukrainians want peace, and we want to resolve all issues through diplomacy,” he stated.

All 193 members of the UN attended the assembly, the overwhelming majority talking out towards Moscow.

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, stated at this time’s tensions had been the results of the 2014 “coup” that ousted pro-Russian, ex-Ukrainian Prime Minister Viktor Yanukovych.

He stated that since then Ukraine’s authorities has been finishing up a “genocide” in Donbas.

