UN wheat ship departs Ukraine for East Africa

A ship chartered by the United Nations to move Ukrainian wheat to nations prone to famine set sail for East Africa on Sunday.

The Brave Commander freighter departed from the Ukrainian port of Yuzhne, east of Odesa, carrying 23,000 metric tons of grain, the Associated Press reported Sunday afternoon, citing regional governor Maksym Marchenko.

The vessel — the primary specifically chartered by the U.N.’s World Food Program to unblock meals shipments caught after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — will head towards Djibouti, from the place the grain might be transported to Ethiopia. The restarting of meals help from Ukraine might mark a serious turning level within the struggle towards worsening international starvation.

Last month, Russia and Ukraine reached an settlement with the U.N. and Turkey to restart grain deliveries, whose disruption has deepened international meals insecurity. Millions of individuals in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan, particularly, are dealing with dramatic meals shortages, the U.N. has warned.

About a dozen ships have left Ukraine for the reason that U.N.-backed deal was signed, however they’ve primarily transported corn for animal feed or biofuel, relatively than wheat for human consumption.

The first grain ship to depart Ukraine below the deal was rejected by its Lebanese purchaser. Reuters, citing nameless transport sources, mentioned the vessel was approaching Syria on Sunday. Ukraine has beforehand accused the Syrian regime of importing stolen grain.