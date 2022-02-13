“Unable To Digest”: Union Minister’s Shark Tank Meme Post On Opposition

Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared a Shark Tank India meme on unicorns

New Delhi:

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has taken a swipe at opposition events utilizing a meme on the fact present Shark Tank India.

In a tweet, Mr Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, praised the speed at which Indian start-ups have gotten unicorns – privately held start-ups valued at over $1 billion – and alluded to the opposition as sulking over the expansion.

“Question: What did India do once every five days in 2022? Answer: It created a unicorn,” Mr Goyal tweeted.

The textual content on the meme reads, “India already added 8 new unicorns in just 40 days of 2022”. Below is one other textual content that claims, “Opposition parties: yeh baat mai digest hi nahi kar paa raha hoon (am unable to digest this thing)”.

Question: What did India do as soon as each 5 days in 2022?

Answer: It created a ‘Unicorn’! pic.twitter.com/cXc1Rzo5av — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 12, 2022

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Start-up India marketing campaign in 2016, the target was to seek out methods to make it simpler for start-ups to launch operations and flourish. It additionally included streamlining the method of funding and offering tax breaks. The Union Budget 2021 prolonged the tax advantages for ‘eligible start-ups’ until March 31 this 12 months.

In this 12 months’s Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced that below a brand new programme, Drone Shakti, the centre will assist commercialise using drones in numerous industries with the assistance of start-ups.

In Shark Tank India, entrepreneurs include enterprise concepts and a panel of judges resolve whether or not the concepts are price taking ahead with investments.