Unanimous UN Security Council declaration backs ‘peaceful’ Ukraine solution

The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted its first declaration on Ukraine since Russia invaded in February, backing the Secretary General’s efforts to discover a “peaceful solution” to the warfare.

The declaration, drafted by Norway and Mexico and obtained by AFP, stopped wanting supporting a mediation effort by Antonio Guterres, as was specified by an earlier model of the textual content.

“The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine,” the textual content adopted Friday stated.

The 15-member council additionally “recalls that all Member States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means.”

The textual content ends by asking Guterres to submit a report back to the council after the adoption of the declaration.

The declaration is the primary present of unity from the Security Council for the reason that starting of the Ukraine warfare.

Shortly after the textual content was adopted, Russia vetoed a decision condemning the invasion and asking Moscow to maneuver its military again to Russian soil.

The UN has been pushed to the sidelines since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbor on February 24. The world physique, tasked with making certain world peace, has not but established itself as a potential mediator for a peaceable decision of the warfare.

Until now, the UN has intervened in Ukraine and the encompassing international locations in a primarily humanitarian function.

