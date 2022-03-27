UNC vs. Saint Peter’s odds, prediction: Chance at history for Peacocks

March Madness 2022 is bringing new heights to the same old Cinderella Story. Typically, these runs would have ended weeks in the past. Thankfully, the highly-entertaining Saint Peter’s staff from Jersey City, New Jersey remains to be chugging alongside within the NCAA Tournament.

Who would’ve thought that this roster could be going through off towards the UNC Tar Heels? According to BetMGM, the UNC vs. Saint Peter’s odds have the Tar Heels favored by simply eight-and-a-half factors. They now have an opportunity to get to the Final Four on Sunday.

Will the New Jersey squad stand as much as a standard powerhouse as soon as once more?

No. 8 UNC vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s

How to observe

Gametime: 5:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live, CBS Sports App, fuboTV

Betting on March Madness 2022?

UNC vs. Saint Peter’s odds

Odds offered by BetMGM

Spread: Saint Peter’s +8.5 vs. UNC -8.5

Moneyline: Saint Peter’s (+260) vs. UNC (-350)

Total: Over 137.5 (-110) | Under 137.5 (-110)





Get as much as $1100 in first wager insurance coverage New customers solely, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV solely. Full T&Cs apply.





Bet $5 on any March Madness moneyline, Get $150 free bets win or lose 21+. New clients solely. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV solely. T&C apply





Claim a Risk-Free First Bet as much as $1,000 New clients solely. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY solely. Full T&C apply.





Get two Risk-Free Bets as much as $2,000 New gamers solely, 21 or older. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV solely. Full T&C apply.





100% First Deposit Match as much as $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New gamers solely, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV solely. In order to take part on this promotion, the participant must make a primary deposit (of not less than $10). Full T&C apply.





Bet $10 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New clients solely. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV solely. T&C apply

Saint Peter’s Peacocks rejoice a victory over Purdue to carry them to the Elite Eight Icon Sportswire by way of Getty Images

UNC vs. Saint Peter’s prediction

North Carolina (-8.5) over Saint Peter’s: I’ll sidestep the accusations of being a jinx and take one other “L” — what’s one other dent when the automobile is already totaled? — to permit you all to proceed this magnificent journey. At the chance of trying silly (once more), I can’t envision essentially the most unlikely run in NCAA Tournament historical past lasting longer than one other 40 minutes. The biggest Cinderella tales really feel as if they may by no means finish as a result of we don’t need them to finish. But each mid-major staff in historical past can solely overcome expertise and dimension disadvantages so many instances earlier than midnight. It is why each double-digit seed to achieve the Final Four has misplaced earlier than the title sport. It is why Davidson, with Stephen Curry, and Gonzaga, coached by Dan Monson, misplaced to nationwide powers within the Elite Eight. It is why each different staff in historical past seeded decrease than twelfth has did not advance previous the Sweet 16.

Saint Peter’s has gotten this far due to its poise and toughness and confidence and clutch free-throw capturing, but in addition as a result of the slow-paced Peacocks have been matched up with favorites that don’t run the ground. Purdue ranked 238th in tempo, Murray State was 243rd and Kentucky was 152nd. The Tar Heels, who’ve averaged 87 factors per sport within the match and already bested the elite protection of Baylor and UCLA, play on the Thirty sixth-fastest tempo within the nation. Unlike the Peacocks’ earlier opponents, North Carolina — ranked fifth within the nation in rebounding — will drive the motion and forestall Shaheen Holloway’s protection from getting set.

The Tar Heels’ offense — first within the ACC in free-throw proportion (76.9) and averaging higher than 11 3-pointers per sport within the match — has too many scoring choices to go as chilly as Saint Peter’s earlier conquests, who mixed to shoot 28.3 p.c on 3-pointers and 69.3 p.c on free throws. Plus, the Tar Heels commit few fouls and few turnovers, and can drive the Peacocks’ subpar offense to earn its factors. In summation: Enjoy one other Saint Peter’s miracle!