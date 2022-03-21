Unchanged Australia opt to bat, Pakistan bring in Naseem Shah for Faheem Ashraf

Even although batting-friendly situations are seemingly, there may be intrigue over the pitch as Lahore hasn’t hosted a Test since 2009

Toss Australia selected to bat vs Pakistan

Australia received a vital toss and elected to bat within the series-deciding third Test in opposition to Pakistan on a Lahore pitch that’s anticipated to proceed the onerous toil for bowlers.

The historic collection, the primary between the groups in Pakistan since 1998, stays deadlocked after two attracts in batting-friendly situations in Rawalpindi and Karachi. After a dreary stalemate within the collection opener on a docile pitch, Australia’s pursuit of victory within the second Test was thwarted by a rousing Pakistan rearguard over the ultimate two days on a floor that didn’t considerably deteriorate.

Despite that bitter disappointment, as revealed by captain Pat Cummins on Sunday, Australia named an unchanged XI, retaining legspinner Mitchell Swepson after he completed with the figures of two for 188 from 62.4 overs on his debut.

The 28-year-old, who grew to become the primary specialist legspinner capped by an Australian Test group since Bryce McGain in 2009, impressed at occasions with venomous spin however was wicketless in Pakistan’s marathon second innings.

With the Lahore pitch trying dry, and with sizzling and humid climate forecast all through the match, Swepson has once more been most popular over fast Josh Hazlewood, who went wicketless within the first Test.

After remarkably staving off defeat in Karachi, the place they batted for 171.4 overs of their fourth innings, a buoyed Pakistan enter with the momentum though they struggled to make inroads with the ball, notably within the second Test the place Australia declared each their innings.

Pakistan shook up their assault by recalling fast Naseem Shah, who was fiery within the first Test, on the expense of allrounder Faheem Ashraf. They resisted together with uncapped legspinner Zahid Mahmood, preferring to stay with frontline spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan who’ve each often regarded threatening however for not almost lengthy sufficient.

Even although batting-friendly situations are seemingly, there may be intrigue over the floor as Lahore hasn’t hosted a Test since 2009. With Australia having not performed a Test in Lahore since 1994, pleasure is constructing for keen locals because the Benaud-Qadir Trophy stays up for grabs.

Australia 1 David Warner, 2 Usman Khawaja, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Travis Head, 6 Cameron Green, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Pat Cummins (capt), 10 Mitchell Swepson, 11 Nathan Lyon

Pakistan 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Azhar Ali, 4 Babar Azam (capt), 5 Fawad Alam, 6 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 7 Nauman Ali, 8 Sajid Khan, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Naseem Shah