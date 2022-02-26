Unchanged India opt to bowl, Sri Lanka bring in Danushka and Binura
Toss India selected to bowl vs Sri Lanka
India captain Rohit Sharma gained the toss and opted to bowl first within the second T20I in Dharamsala. Rohit mentioned the one purpose behind his resolution was that India wished a rating in entrance of them.
India, who lead the three-match sequence 1-0, went in with an unchanged XI. “Changes don’t depend on wins and losses,” Rohit mentioned. “If we feel the need to change, we will change.”
Sri Lanka, too, wished to bowl first, to benefit from the moisture within the floor. “The wicket was under the covers as it was raining in the morning,” their captain Dasun Shanaka mentioned. There is a forecast of extra rain later within the day.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Venkatesh Iyer, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kamil Mishara, 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Danushka Gunathilaka, 5 Dinesh Chandimal (wk), 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Binura Fernando, 10 Praveen Jayawickrama, 11 Lahiru Kumara
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo