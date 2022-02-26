Unchanged India opt to bowl, Sri Lanka bring in Danushka and Binura

Toss India selected to bowl vs Sri Lanka

India captain Rohit Sharma gained the toss and opted to bowl first within the second T20I in Dharamsala. Rohit mentioned the one purpose behind his resolution was that India wished a rating in entrance of them.

India, who lead the three-match sequence 1-0, went in with an unchanged XI. “Changes don’t depend on wins and losses,” Rohit mentioned. “If we feel the need to change, we will change.”

Sri Lanka, too, wished to bowl first, to benefit from the moisture within the floor. “The wicket was under the covers as it was raining in the morning,” their captain Dasun Shanaka mentioned. There is a forecast of extra rain later within the day.

Sri Lanka made two modifications to their XI. They introduced within the skilled Danushka Gunathilaka for Janith Liyanage and left-arm seamer Binura Fernando instead of legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay. Fernando had examined optimistic for Covid-19 in Australia and was cleared to start common coaching solely on Friday.

Having crushed Sri Lanka by 62 runs within the first T20I , India might be trying to wrap up the sequence. They are on a ten-match successful streak within the format and are two away from equalling Afghanistan and Romania’s document of 12 successive wins.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Venkatesh Iyer, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kamil Mishara, 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Danushka Gunathilaka, 5 Dinesh Chandimal (wk), 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Binura Fernando, 10 Praveen Jayawickrama, 11 Lahiru Kumara