Unchanged South Africa bat; Tamim, Taijul in for Bangladesh

South Africa captain Dean Elgar determined to bat first within the second Test towards Bangladesh in Gqeberha. The hosts are going with the identical facet that gained the first Test by 220 runs

Tamim Iqbal has recovered from the abdomen ailment that stored him out of the primary Test and returns to the Bangladesh XI, changing Shadman Islam. He will play his first Test in virtually 12 months. Bangladesh are additionally with out Taskin Ahmed who has gone dwelling as a result of a shoulder damage. They have gone for left-arm spinner Taijul Islam because the second specialist spinner.