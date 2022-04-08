Cricket

Unchanged South Africa bat; Tamim, Taijul in for Bangladesh

South Africa selected to bat vs Bangladesh

South Africa captain Dean Elgar determined to bat first within the second Test towards Bangladesh in Gqeberha. The hosts are going with the identical facet that gained the first Test by 220 runs.

Tamim Iqbal has recovered from the abdomen ailment that stored him out of the primary Test and returns to the Bangladesh XI, changing Shadman Islam. He will play his first Test in virtually 12 months. Bangladesh are additionally with out Taskin Ahmed who has gone dwelling as a result of a shoulder damage. They have gone for left-arm spinner Taijul Islam because the second specialist spinner.

In the primary Test, Bangladesh misplaced 14 wickets to spin on a floor that ought to have reminded them of dwelling and have been bowled out for his or her second-lowest whole in Test cricket.

South Africa: 1 Dean Elgar (capt), 2 Sarel Erwee, 3 Keegan Petersen, 4 Temba Bavuma, 5 Ryan Rickelton, 6 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Simon Harmer, 10 Lizaad Williams, 11 Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Mominul Haque (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Litton Das (wk), 7 Yasir Ali, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Khaled Ahmed, 11 Ebadot Hossain



