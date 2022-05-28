Unchanged Velocity bowl; Supernovas bring in Mansi and Kanojiya
Toss Velocity selected to bowl vs Supernovas
Deepti selected to discipline as a result of “there is a bit of freedom for the bowler initially”. Her aspect defeated Supernovas of their solely earlier assembly throughout the league stage.
Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of Supernovas, stated that they have been trying to bat first anyway and that chasing could be a bit troublesome.
Supernovas: 1 Deandra Dottin, 2 Priya Punia, 3 Sune Luus, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Harleen Deol, 6 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 7 Sophie Ecclestone, 8 Alana King, 9 Mansi Joshi, 10 Pooja Vastrakar, 11 Rashi Kanojiya
Velocity : 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 3 Kiran Navgire, 4 Laura Wolvaardt, 5 Natthakan Chantham, 6 Deepti Sharma (capt), 7 Sneh Rana, 8 Radha Yadav, 9 Simran Dil Bahadur, 10 Kate Cross, 11 Ayabonga Khaka