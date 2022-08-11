‘Uncharted 2’: What it would take for Mark Wahlberg to make movie sequel

Uncharted is presently sitting on the prime of the Netflix most-watched films chart within the U.S., maybe hinting there’s fan demand for a sequel.

Uncharted 2 hasn’t but been ordered, however there are a selection of indicators that Sony may very well be a sequel for the Tom Holland-Mark Wahlberg film.

Wahlberg, nonetheless, mentioned in an interview that he would have some circumstances earlier than returning.

Here’s what we learn about the potential for an Uncharted sequel.

What Mark Wahlberg Said About Uncharted 2

In an interview with YouTube channel Pinkvilla, Wahlberg identified that he has solely completed just a few sequels in his profession. The Ted 2 star mentioned he is “not really in the sequel business.”

“I made a sequel to Transformers as a result of that was a part of my deal. And then I made a sequel to Ted. The solely different film that I’m considering making a sequel to is Spenser Confidential, the Netflix film that I did.”

(Wahlberg appears to have forgotten that he additionally made Daddy’s Home 2 with Mel Gibson in 2017).

The star added: “If the [Uncharted] fans really love the movie and they want another one, and there is that demand. And [if] we can make it better than the first, then I would.” Again, he doesn’t point out whether or not he made Daddy’s Home 2 (21 % on Rotten Tomatoes) as a result of he thought it might be “better than the first” Daddy’s Home (30 %).

It additionally appears unlikely that Wahlberg’s contract for Uncharted did not have a sequel clause, as has develop into commonplace observe for contemporary franchise filmmaking.

However, it is attainable that Wahlberg is sufficient of a star to take away this clause from his contract, forcing the studio to need to pay up more cash ought to they need him to play Sully once more. This would observe with the Wahlberg who bought $1.5 million for the All the Money in the World reshoots, whereas co-star Michelle Williams accepted simply $1,000.

Though Wahlberg would possibly like to assert that he’s “not in the sequel business,” it appears he’s if the cash is there. Transformers: Age of Extinction and Ted, two of the films he sequelized, occur to be his first and third highest-grossing films on the worldwide field workplace (along with his Transformers sequel The Last Knight at quantity two). Daddy’s Home, in the meantime, is his eighth-highest grossing film (per The Numbers).

As Uncharted is presently his fourth highest-grossing film at almost $400 million, this appears to bode properly for a sequel. Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman known as Uncharted a “new hit movie franchise” following its opening weekend.

The first movie additionally definitely appears to trace at a sequel, with post-credit scenes that appear to arrange a brand new journey for Sully and Nathan Drake.