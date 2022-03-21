Unchecked Russia invasion could lead to ‘bloodshed’ in Africa: US, UK, Norway

The US, UK and Norway issued a warning Monday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine might result in additional “bloodshed and catastrophe” internationally, together with in Africa.

Later this week will mark one month since Russia’s Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces and proxies to assault cities inside Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Putin’s assault is based on a different and profoundly dangerous notion. In invading Ukraine, he is saying that countries have the right to redraw international borders by force,” the three embassies in Sudan stated in a joint assertion. “If we allow this precedent to become the norm, it would open the door to bloodshed and catastrophe across the world, and in particular in Africa.”

The assertion additionally cited the Russian invasion as the rationale for the rise in oil, wheat, and bread costs. “Sudan’s economic crisis is partly the result of domestic factors, but Russia’s actions on the other side of the world are making it even more painful,” the US, UK and Norway stated.

“Russia’s ambitions are not limited to Ukraine. While Putin’s army unleashes terror in Ukrainian cities, his forces undermine stability across the globe,” they stated, pointing to the Wagner Group mercenaries dispatched round totally different African international locations. “Wagner Group activities undermine the good governance and respect for rule of law that the Sudanese people have been fighting for since the revolution.”

The US, UK and Norway stated Sudan had the proper to determine its personal overseas relationships. “We will always respect that. We will continue to support the Sudanese people as they strive to fulfill the aspirations of the revolution,” they stated.

Read extra: Hezbollah denies sending fighters to Ukraine in support of Russian invasion