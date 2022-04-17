Under 65s unlikely to need fourth COVID vaccine dose before winter

Cheng mentioned aren’t any speedy plans to implement a fourth dose in Australia’s coronavirus vaccine program extra extensively. “For everyone else, even though, what the evidence suggests so far is that giving another dose in the younger people protects them a little bit more, but that effect is probably quite short term,” he mentioned. “And what the evidence also suggests is that they are still substantially protected by three doses.” The accessible knowledge continues to be preliminary and has not but proven how lengthy the advantages of a fourth dose will final. A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine earlier this year, which examined fourth doses in Israel, found a second booster restores antibodies to levels observed after the third dose, but only provided a modest boost in protection against infection.

The study also found the fourth dose raised participants’ levels of “neutralising antibodies,” which can block viral infection of cells. Cheng estimates up to 30 per cent of the Australian population have now had coronavirus. He said the bulk of Australians received their third doses in December and January. Despite it being longer than four months since they received their booster, Cheng said they would still have ongoing protection into winter. But Australian infectious diseases expert Professor Paul Griffin predicts we will all need a fourth dose eventually, perhaps even before the end of the year. “It is impossible to predict at the moment exactly what that’s going to look like,” Griffin said. The timing of a broader rollout of fourth doses is dependent on many factors. It could be sped up if a new variant emerges in Australia, or if there is a sudden and concerning wave of infections that sparks a rise in hospitalisations or severe illness.

Loading “At the moment the fourth dose is being recommended for those highest risk groups for very good reason because of their higher risk of severe disease, but also their ability to not respond as strongly to the vaccine so far,” he said. “But for most of the population, those things don’t hold true and they’re still benefiting from very good protection from a third dose.” University of Melbourne vaccine expert Fiona Russell also agreed the current available data suggested that three doses was enough for otherwise healthy adults under the age of 65. “All these decisions are based on monitoring,” Russell said. “At this point there’s no indication that a fourth dose is needed for otherwise healthy people.”

Russell said the fact that millions of Australians had been infected during the Omicron wave would also provide a layer of community protection, known as hybrid immunity, during the winter months. This infection-induced immunity is further boosted by vaccination following a natural infection. Associate Professor James Trauer, who heads the epidemiological modelling unit at Monash University, said if a fourth dose of the vaccine was to be recommended for the wider population, there should be no further mandating of coronavirus vaccines. "At some point with the vaccine mandates we've really got to say that it's like three doses is enough to be considered fully vaccinated," Trauer said. "We can't make keep moving the goalposts again and again."