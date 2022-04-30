Under-fire Iran speaker responds to ‘lies’ about family trip

The speaker of Iran’s parliament on Saturday responded to days of criticism after his household was seen stocking up on child merchandise from overseas as hundreds of thousands of Iranians face crippling financial situations.

Conservative Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has been in sizzling water for nearly two weeks after photos emerged of his spouse, daughter and son-in-law coming back from Turkey with gadgets together with garments for his unborn grandchild.

A hashtag vital of Ghalibaf went viral on social media, with many customers sharing a 2017 video by which he referred to as for officers who store overseas as a substitute of supporting native merchandise to be censured.

Ghalibaf mentioned Saturday that he had opposed his household’s journey as “not advisable,” however alleged critics had “told stories about the shopping” in an effort to discredit the parliament.

“All of that was a lie,” ISNA information company quoted him as saying earlier than a parliamentary session.

He cited allegations that his household had gone overseas to purchase property with cast paperwork.

“The parliament has done great things in these two years, and they are trying hard to damage” its identify, he mentioned.

Iran’s economic system has suffered below stringent sanctions reimposed by the United States after it unilaterally pulled out of a take care of world powers on Iran’s nuclear program in 2018.

Official knowledge signifies inflation hovers round 40 p.c.

Ghalibaf is a member of the Revolutionary Guards.

He was beforehand a mayor of Tehran and commander of the nationwide police power, and he ran for the presidency in 2017. In 2020, he was elected as speaker of the conservative-dominated parliament.

Ghalibaf’s son Elyas has referred to as his kin’ journey to Turkey an “unforgivable mistake.”

It is “definitely wrong in these economic conditions,” he wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

