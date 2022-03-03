Under-fire Roman Abramovich confirms he will sell Chelsea, net proceeds to go to Ukraine victims | Sport

Chelsea’s Russian proprietor Roman Abramovich on Wednesday confirmed he’s to promote the Premier League membership, pledging that proceeds will go to victims of the warfare in Ukraine.

The billionaire believes it’s within the “best interest” of the Champions League holders if he elements methods with the membership he has reworked since his buy in 2003.

“As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart,” Abramovich mentioned in an announcement.

“In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club’s sponsors and partners.”

It is a seismic second for English soccer after almost twenty years of Abramovich’s staff constantly difficult for the game’s prime honours.

Chelsea have received 19 main trophies within the Abramovich period, together with their first two Champions League crowns and 5 Premier League titles.

But the 55-year-old’s reign will come to an finish within the the fall-out from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The British authorities have but to order sanctions towards Abramovich, who is claimed to be near Russian President Vladimir Putin, however the Chelsea proprietor’s concern about potential seizing of belongings is known to have sparked his transfer to off-load the Blues.

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and USA investor Todd Boehly, a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, are reported to be two of the parties now preparing a joint bid for Chelsea.

Wyss, 86, informed Swiss newspaper Blick he had been supplied the possibility to purchase the London membership as a result of Abramovich needed “to get rid of Chelsea quickly” earlier than potential political sanctions took maintain.

It is believed Abramovich’s asking value for Chelsea will probably be round 3 billion ($4 billion), with American financial institution the Raine Group reported to have been requested to deal with the sale.

– Privilege of a lifetime’Chelsea’s debt to Abramovich presently stands at round 1.5 billion however he is not going to ask for loans to be repaid, whereas he’s additionally mentioned to be set to promote his London property portfolio.

Abramovich, who made a uncommon look to look at Chelsea win the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi lately, has pledged to donate any web proceeds from the sale to assist victims of the warfare in Ukraine.

“The sale of the club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process,” Abramovich mentioned.

“I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and club.

“Moreover, I’ve instructed my staff to arrange a charitable basis the place all web proceeds from the sale will probably be donated.

“The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery.”

Abramovich paid 140 million to purchase Chelsea from Ken Bates, utilizing his huge wealth and the shrewd appointment of Jose Mourinho as supervisor to shatter Manchester United and Arsenal’s stranglehold on the Premier League.

As nicely as Premier League and Champions League glory, Chelsea received the FA Cup 5 occasions, the Europa League twice and the League Cup 3 times underneath Abramovich.

Abramovich, who introduced the upcoming sale lower than an hour earlier than Chelsea’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at Luton, admitted relinquishing possession was a painful choice.

He hopes to make yet one more go to to Stamford Bridge earlier than the curtain falls on his 19-year reign.

“Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the club in this manner,” Abramovich mentioned.

“However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the club.

“I hope that I can go to Stamford Bridge one final time to say goodbye to all of you in particular person.

“It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart.”