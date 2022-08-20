Sports
Under Virat Kohli India led the way in development of Test cricket, says Graeme Smith | Cricket News – Times of India
LONDON: India led the way in which within the improvement of Test cricket underneath former skipper Virat Kohli, based on South African legend Graeme Smith, who reckons solely 5 – 6 international locations could also be taking part in the longest format within the coming years.
Smith feels only a handful of countries are contributing to the event of Test cricket in the meanwhile.
“With Test cricket, it’s just iconic nations or the big cricketing nations that are contributing to Test cricket at the moment,” Smith stated on ‘Sky Sports’ throughout day three of the primary Test between South Africa and England.
The 41-year-old feels underneath Kohli India “really took Test cricket seriously.”
Kohli has been a flagbearer of the longest format of the sport. He led India to the ultimate of the maiden World Test Championships alongside a number of memorable Test wins.
“I think it’s fantastic especially under Virat Kohli that India really took Test cricket seriously. They lead the way with that.
“But so long as we have aggressive groups, you are not going to have 10, 11, 12, 13 or 14 aggressive groups. You would possibly solely be right down to 5 – 6 nations that play Test cricket at this stage,” Smith added.
All six teams in the Cricket South Africa’s new T20 league have been bought by IPL owners and Smith, who was recently appointed the commissioner of the league, welcomed the investment, which he feels the country’s cricket board “desperately wanted.”
“It’s actually going to be an funding into our sport that South African cricket desperately wanted,” Smith said.
“The pressures on nations like New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa to remain financially sustainable to maintain up with England, India, and the world sport to remain aggressive is massively necessary.
“I don’t think world cricket can afford South Africa or any one of the top nations to start fading away.”
To have all their gamers obtainable for the maiden version of the league, Cricket South Africa (CSA) selected to forfeit a three-match ODI collection in Australia.
“For four weeks of an entire year, the priority will be the league. I feel that if we hadn’t done this South African cricket could have probably lost eight to ten players to this UAE league,” Smith stated.
“People also look at those three ODIs wrong. Yes, South Africa hasn’t handled ODI cricket as well and it should never be in this position. But for South Africa to be in Australia out of their key part of the summer financially is a huge stress for them.
“It’s like asking England to not play throughout your summer time. The dedication that South African cricket made to go for the three Test matches is sweet for the sport. It’s one thing that will not occur usually.”
Smith feels only a handful of countries are contributing to the event of Test cricket in the meanwhile.
“With Test cricket, it’s just iconic nations or the big cricketing nations that are contributing to Test cricket at the moment,” Smith stated on ‘Sky Sports’ throughout day three of the primary Test between South Africa and England.
The 41-year-old feels underneath Kohli India “really took Test cricket seriously.”
Kohli has been a flagbearer of the longest format of the sport. He led India to the ultimate of the maiden World Test Championships alongside a number of memorable Test wins.
“I think it’s fantastic especially under Virat Kohli that India really took Test cricket seriously. They lead the way with that.
“But so long as we have aggressive groups, you are not going to have 10, 11, 12, 13 or 14 aggressive groups. You would possibly solely be right down to 5 – 6 nations that play Test cricket at this stage,” Smith added.
All six teams in the Cricket South Africa’s new T20 league have been bought by IPL owners and Smith, who was recently appointed the commissioner of the league, welcomed the investment, which he feels the country’s cricket board “desperately wanted.”
“It’s actually going to be an funding into our sport that South African cricket desperately wanted,” Smith said.
“The pressures on nations like New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa to remain financially sustainable to maintain up with England, India, and the world sport to remain aggressive is massively necessary.
“I don’t think world cricket can afford South Africa or any one of the top nations to start fading away.”
To have all their gamers obtainable for the maiden version of the league, Cricket South Africa (CSA) selected to forfeit a three-match ODI collection in Australia.
“For four weeks of an entire year, the priority will be the league. I feel that if we hadn’t done this South African cricket could have probably lost eight to ten players to this UAE league,” Smith stated.
“People also look at those three ODIs wrong. Yes, South Africa hasn’t handled ODI cricket as well and it should never be in this position. But for South Africa to be in Australia out of their key part of the summer financially is a huge stress for them.
“It’s like asking England to not play throughout your summer time. The dedication that South African cricket made to go for the three Test matches is sweet for the sport. It’s one thing that will not occur usually.”