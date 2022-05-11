Underfunding of IEC a threat to democracy – My Vote Counts | News24

A Joburg man casts his vote in the course of the 2021 elections.

Budget cuts to the IEC may undermine democracy, says My Vote Counts.

The advocacy group responded to the IEC’s envisaged finances cuts of R770 million over the following three years.

My Vote Counts supported the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs’ name to rethink the finances lower.

Budget cuts for the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) may undermine democracy, says advocacy group My Vote Counts.

Last week, News24 reported that the IEC’s finances had been lower by nearly R770 million over the following three years, with the IEC saying that the 2024 elections could be unchartered territory.

My Vote Counts expressed its deep concern about this lower in an announcement launched on Tuesday.

“This will undermine the IEC’s ability to carry out its mandate and is a threat to our democracy,” mentioned the assertion by My Vote Counts spokesperson Sheilan Clarke.

“The IEC is a Chapter 9 institution established by the South African Constitution to guard our democracy. Primarily, it administers our elections as well as the newly instituted Political Party Funding Act. The cut to the IEC’s budget is a long-term threat towards efforts to strengthen transparency and accountability, renew our electoral system and sustain our democracy.”

My Vote Counts recognised that the cuts didn’t exist in isolation, however have been a part of the federal government’s dedication to austerity budgeting.

The impression of the finances cuts included the next: There is not going to be a second weekend for voter registration for the 2024 provincial and nationwide elections;

Voter training and outreach is not going to be adequately funded;

Implementation of the Electoral Amendment Act might be jeopardised;

Additional employees cannot be appointed; and

Plans to introduce an e-voting pilot challenge in the direction of guaranteeing elections are free and truthful at the moment are underfunded.

“This commitment undermines the government’s ability to carry out its constitutional duties to deliver education, health and social services and cannot be justified. As we call for a strengthening of the IEC, we also call for an end to austerity measures.”

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, to which the IEC introduced its annual efficiency plan and finances final week, mentioned in an announcement that, whereas it was cognisant of the fiscal pressures dealing with South Africa, it believed that underfunding this necessary pillar of South Africa’s democracy ought to be reconsidered to make sure that democratic processes weren’t undercut.

Clarke mentioned My Vote Counts totally supported the committee’s name.

“We simply cannot be weakening institutions that are so pivotal to the maintenance of our democratic dispensation.”

