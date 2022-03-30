Underground traders forced out as rail works shut historic arcade
“Everything’s so open-ended, until it’s fully done, that it has to be a maybe, because I don’t know.”
He is proud the cafe survived the COVID-19 pandemic – regardless of gross sales plunging by greater than 90 per cent as commuters labored from residence – because of authorities grants, lease reduction from the owner, loans, a handful of loyal prospects who stored shopping for coffees and his need to maintain working.
He is not going to stop now. “My heart is attached to Cup of Truth, not the space,” he says. “There’s no such thing as ‘not another shop’. There will be another shop. My customers, the ones who have been loyal for so long, they’ll come to us. They will find us.”
Zine retailer Sticky Institute will reopen on Level 8 of the Nicholas Building in close by Swanston Street on April 2, having closed on March 19 after twenty years in Campbell Arcade.
Luke Sinclair, one of many co-ordinators, says he would love the artist-run volunteer outlet to return to the arcade when it reopens.
Being “underground” fits the store’s theme facilitating underground publications, and it’s a handy spot for purchasers. “It’s very sad that it’s closing,” Mr Sinclair mentioned. “Hopefully when it reopens, it’s as good as it always was. I’ve been there every week for 21 years, it’s a long time for me.”
Brian Hsieh, proprietor of Sublink pc and cell phone restore, will go away Campbell Arcade after 15 years.
Mr Hsieh says enterprise fell by 50 per cent as a result of pandemic however loyal prospects have helped it survive. He will transfer to a store to be known as Laptop Kings at 24 Gladstone Street in Southbank.
The Campbell Arcade renovations have been delayed for a number of years, however he was anticipating them. “I feel sad but I also feel a bit relieved, because we can move forward.”
