Underground traders forced out as rail works shut historic arcade

“Everything’s so open-ended, until it’s fully done, that it has to be a maybe, because I don’t know.”

He is proud the cafe survived the COVID-19 pandemic – regardless of gross sales plunging by greater than 90 per cent as commuters labored from residence – because of authorities grants, lease reduction from the owner, loans, a handful of loyal prospects who stored shopping for coffees and his need to maintain working.

Mr Joel is set to reopen the cafe elsewhere within the internal metropolis. Credit:Jason South

He is not going to stop now. “My heart is attached to Cup of Truth, not the space,” he says. “There’s no such thing as ‘not another shop’. There will be another shop. My customers, the ones who have been loyal for so long, they’ll come to us. They will find us.”

Zine retailer Sticky Institute will reopen on Level 8 of the Nicholas Building in close by Swanston Street on April 2, having closed on March 19 after twenty years in Campbell Arcade.